HomeUSA News

Howard Schultz (net worth $3.4bn) wants people to stop using the word ‘billionaire’

Published time: 5 Feb, 2019 15:16 Edited time: 5 Feb, 2019 15:50
Get short URL
Howard Schultz (net worth $3.4bn) wants people to stop using the word ‘billionaire’
© Reuters / Jason Redmond
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz doesn’t like people using the term 'billionaires' to describe billionaires, instead, the multi-billionaire prefers the term ‘people of means.’

Speaking at a Barnes & Noble book event last week, Schultz responded to a question about whether billionaires have too much power in the US by focusing on the term ‘billionaire.’

“The moniker ‘billionaire’ now has become the catchphrase,” he said. “I would rephrase that and say that ‘people of means’ have been able to leverage their wealth and their interest in ways that are unfair, and I think that speaks to the inequality but it also speaks to the special interests that are paid for people of wealth and corporations who are looking for influence.”

While Schultz’s reflections on inequality and special interests rang true, people took issue with his concern over the use of the word billionaire and some suggested alternative words that could be applied.

Schultz, estimated to be worth $3.4 billion, went on to say that if he runs for president he “is not in bed with any party.” However, a billionaire being able to consider running for president as an independent without any experience could be seen as an example of “people of means” being able to “leverage their wealth” to get more power, as many social media users pointed out.

READ MORE: Wake up & smell the coffee! Starbucks CEO gets schooled in US politics 101

“All I want to do is walk in the shoes of the American people,” he added, inspiring social media users to suggest ways he could do that.

Since he began flirting with the idea of a presidential run, Schultz has framed himself as an independent, and has spoken out about the Democrats’ concern for healthcare and taxing the rich as having a negative effect on the deficit. Obviously, it would also have a negative effect on his own billions.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies