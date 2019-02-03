Small plane crashes in California, sets house on fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A small plane reportedly crashed in in the Yorba Linda area in California’s Orange County, setting at least one house on fire. Firefighters were called to deal with the blaze.

According to preliminary reports, four people are missing in the wake of the incident.

Footage from the scene showed a blaze engulfing one of the houses in the suburban area with people shouting to keep away from the building.

Plane crashed near my house in Yorba Linda.

I thought a bomb was dropped or something cuz I heard a plane engine moving in close and then my house shook on impact.



This pic is near my elementary school. pic.twitter.com/ECAA9QNhVZ — Jeremy W. (@the_bluejacket) February 3, 2019

@OCFA_PIO says crews are responding to a reported plane crash un #YorbaLinda neighborhood near Glenknoll elementary school. Christine Paulhus shared this photo with me. @NBCLApic.twitter.com/BJxhSn9nSr — Christine Kim (@ChristineNBCLA) February 3, 2019

No identification of the aircraft involved was immediately available.

Yorba Linda plane crash pic.twitter.com/QsWHjNtlBG — clint langford (@ricklasers) February 3, 2019

Wow. We heard the plane crashing, then it felt like an earthquake. We definitely thought it happened right outside our house. Thankful to be okay, but praying for those involved in the Yorba Linda crash. Thankful for the quick reaction from all the first responders we saw. pic.twitter.com/REelIPr1xE — Savannah Lambert (@sav_king12) February 3, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW