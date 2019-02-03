HomeUSA News

Small plane crashes in California, sets house on fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 3 Feb, 2019 22:21 Edited time: 3 Feb, 2019 22:32
FILE PHOTO. A firefighter in California. ©REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
A small plane reportedly crashed in in the Yorba Linda area in California’s Orange County, setting at least one house on fire. Firefighters were called to deal with the blaze.

According to preliminary reports, four people are missing in the wake of the incident.

Footage from the scene showed a blaze engulfing one of the houses in the suburban area with people shouting to keep away from the building.

No identification of the aircraft involved was immediately available.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

