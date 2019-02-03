Small plane crashes in California, sets house on fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
According to preliminary reports, four people are missing in the wake of the incident.
A plane crashed in my neighborhood MInutes who #yorbalinda#planecrash#abcnews#cnnnews#newspic.twitter.com/ApabRhrWfB— Joshua Nelson (@JoshuaRNelson) February 3, 2019
Footage from the scene showed a blaze engulfing one of the houses in the suburban area with people shouting to keep away from the building.
Plane crashed near my house in Yorba Linda.— Jeremy W. (@the_bluejacket) February 3, 2019
I thought a bomb was dropped or something cuz I heard a plane engine moving in close and then my house shook on impact.
This pic is near my elementary school. pic.twitter.com/ECAA9QNhVZ
@OCFA_PIO says crews are responding to a reported plane crash un #YorbaLinda neighborhood near Glenknoll elementary school. Christine Paulhus shared this photo with me. @NBCLApic.twitter.com/BJxhSn9nSr— Christine Kim (@ChristineNBCLA) February 3, 2019
No identification of the aircraft involved was immediately available.
#YorbaLinda#planecrashpic.twitter.com/poi1qQj4Ds— SecDevDan (@dankowalyshyn) February 3, 2019
Yorba Linda plane crash pic.twitter.com/QsWHjNtlBG— clint langford (@ricklasers) February 3, 2019
Wow. We heard the plane crashing, then it felt like an earthquake. We definitely thought it happened right outside our house. Thankful to be okay, but praying for those involved in the Yorba Linda crash. Thankful for the quick reaction from all the first responders we saw. pic.twitter.com/REelIPr1xE— Savannah Lambert (@sav_king12) February 3, 2019
