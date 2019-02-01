N-ice threads: Frozen pants challenge sweeps US amid polar vortex (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

You know what they say: when life gives you freezing cold temperatures… make creepy clothing statues that look like people literally evaporated into the polar vortex.

The #FrozenPantsChallenge isn’t exactly a new phenomenon, a Minnesota blizzard saw the trend go viral in 2016. However, the fresh arrival of a polar vortex has seen a resurgence of the strange and wonderful (read: increasingly desperate) things people are doing to beat cabin fever.

The Midwest appears to be experiencing the worst of the extreme weather currently striking the US. Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin declared an emergency on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the US National Weather Service (NWS) warned that temperatures could drop as low as -94F (-70C) because of wind chill – and temperatures in some places have dipped lower than Antarctica. Many locals are making the most of the intense conditions to try their hand at ‘pant sculpting.’

Here are wind chill values at 1 PM across the region. These are VERY DANGEROUS conditions and can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes where wind chill values are below -50. Best thing you can do is limit your time outside. #mnwx#wiwxpic.twitter.com/WblIk17rqQ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 29, 2019

Frozen pants can be achieved by following some simple directions. As the Des Moines Register outlines: “The art of pant sculpting is something anyone can do. Simply soak your pants in water and hang them outside to dry in freezing temperatures.”

The body-less outfits have been popping up all over the internet, each post more creative than the last in a bid to, ahem, stand out in social media feeds. Even the Chicago County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota got involved.

On a serious note, at least 21 people have died in the incredibly cold storm with many of the casualties having succumbed to hypothermia. Thankfully, the vortex is expected to give way to milder temperatures this weekend, but residents in the worst-affected areas are being advised to take extra care until conditions ease.

