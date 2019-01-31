‘No wall money’: Pelosi draws line in the sand on border budget ahead of potential second shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared a pre-emptive victory in her first post-shutdown press conference, sticking to her ‘not a dime’ position on border security funding despite the looming deadline.

“Winning is good,” Pelosi quipped to a packed House, in a boast more characteristic of her Republican rival. Her victory might be short lived, however, as the leading House Democrat expressed hopes rather than guarantees that a second shutdown would be kept off the table.

On a more practical note, Pelosi announced that a bi-partisan conference committee had been formed to look into compromises on hotly disputed budgeting issues. She emphasized that the committee would be independent and “left to its own devices” in crafting a border security budget proposal.

While the committee proposed thousands of new customs officers, imaging technology and repairs, there is still no compromise in sight on the question of the wall. She also called President Trump’s proposal to offer DACA protections in exchange for wall funding a "non-starter."

