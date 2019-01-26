‘It’s off to the races’: Trump to move forward with the wall in 21 days, deal or no deal

President Donald Trump’s administration has promised to “move forward building the wall” in 21 days “with or without the Democrats," countering the #TrumpCaved narrative dominating Twitter after the president ended the shutdown.

“The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted as if to confirm an ambiguous message from Trump an hour earlier in which he said it would be “off to the races” if no deal was forthcoming in the next three weeks.

In 21 days President @realDonaldTrump is moving forward building the wall with or without the Democrats. The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing https://t.co/dMaDfBOIuT — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 26, 2019

The president, seemingly hurt by the trending hashtag, pleaded for understanding from his base, reframing his decision to end the longest shutdown in US government history as necessary to put food back on the tables of the “incredible patriots” forced to do their jobs without pay.

Trump ended the shutdown on Friday afternoon, signing a bill to keep the government open for 21 days, during which time, he said, Congress would work on a more permanent solution to the border security issue. If that wasn’t enough time, the government would either shut down again – or he’d finally use those emergency powers he’s been talking so much about.

