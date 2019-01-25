FBI got Stone for free: Twitter reacts to arrest of former Trump adviser amid govt shutdown

‘Roger Stone vindicated by the fact there was no Russian collusion’ – lawyer
Published time: 25 Jan, 2019 15:05
FILE PHOTO. Political consultant Roger Stone. ©  Reuters / Jim Urquhart
Gun-toting FBI agents sneaked up on former Trump adviser Roger Stone in the morning hours and arrested him in the spotlight of the cameras. It was a thrilling show, but the fact the FBI did it for free impressed Twitter the most.

The arrest is just the latest development in the ‘Russiagate’ saga – the ongoing probe by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia during his election campaign. Stone’s arrest was quite a show, with FBI agents showing up at his door in numbers, body armor-clad and packed with heavy weaponry, as if they were dealing with armed terrorists.

The performance was greatly appreciated by the anti-Trump crowd, who took to Twitter to praise the FBI for their work. The fact that they were doing it while unpaid due to the ongoing government shutdown has apparently become the center of joke-filled gratitude.

Some Twitter users said the FBI agents must have volunteered to do the job – and wondered how many were actually turned down.

Many believe the FBI agents themselves were actually eager to grab a Trump associate despite not being paid.

The ongoing government shutdown is already the longest in US history, entering day 35 of the standoff between Trump and the Democrat-controlled Congress over funding for the border wall. Around 800,000 federal workers have been left without pay, although some whose jobs are considered essential, like FBI agents, had to work for free. On Friday, government employees will apparently miss their second paycheck as the standoff continues.

