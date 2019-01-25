FAA halts flights into New York’s LaGuardia Airport, citing staff shortage amid govt shutdown

‘Roger Stone vindicated by the fact there was no Russian collusion’ – lawyer
Published time: 25 Jan, 2019 15:02 Edited time: 25 Jan, 2019 15:43
FILE PHOTO: Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York, US. © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
The US Federal Aviation Administration has stopped flights to New York’s LaGuardia Airport amid air traffic control staff shortages. Issue arises from the ongoing government shutdown.

The order was issued around 10:00 local time (15:00 GMT). Some flights arriving at the airport have been delayed. The move came as the US government shutdown entered its 35th day, now the longest in US history.

Flights were delayed to several other major airports across the US, including the Newark Liberty International Airport.

All flights destined to LaGuardia are currently experiencing delays averaging 41 minutes, the FAA said on its website.

The shutdown has resulted in government employees’ pay being delayed. So far, two paychecks in a row have been missed. The situation has prompted Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers to call in sick in larger numbers than usual, provoking security issues at airports, Axios reports.

