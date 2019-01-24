Ocasio-Cortez engages Huckabee Sanders in environmental policy debate of biblical proportions

A bible-thumping back-and-forth between White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took the climate-change debate to new heights, sparking a theological row across social media.

When Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked for the White House’s reaction to Ocasio-Cortez’s much lampooned prediction that climate change would end the world in 12 years, the White House press secretary replied they were not going to listen to her “on much of anything.” She added that this particularly applied to “matters that we’re going to leave in the hands of a much, much higher authority.”

Unsatisfied with the implication that God should be responsible for making the US’ environmental policy decisions, Ocasio-Cortez strapped on her own theological boxing-gloves, and took the fight to the conservative Christian’s home turf – the Bible – with a response via Twitter:

“Genesis 1: God looked on the world & called it good not once, not twice, but seven times.



Genesis 2: God commands all people to “serve and protect” creation.



Leviticus: God mandates that not only the people, but the land that sustains them, shall be respected.” https://t.co/AhWd3vuVBd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2019

You shouldn’t need a Bible to tell you to protect our planet, but it does anyway.



(h/t to @RELEVANT mag for source excerpts that I adapted for the previous tweet) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2019

Other Twitter users were keen to step up as well, with some challenging AOC’s biblical exegesis and lack of adherence to the principles of her own proclaimed Catholic faith:

You should learn your bible and not try to scare people with dooms day prophecies due to climate change in 12 years. Matthew 24:36

“But concerning that day and hour NO ONE KNOWS, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only.” — Keberwein (@Keberwein1) January 24, 2019

Opportunistic, as usual, I see. I trust you'll make a better politician than you do a theologian, as your hermeneutics leave a lot to be desired. The God who created the world by His power is the One who, by that same power, sustains it (Genesis 8:22; Job 42:1; Isaiah 42:5). — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) January 23, 2019

Others took Ocasio-Cortez’s side, questioning the Republicans’ tendency to be a bit selective on when they let Jesus take the wheel:

By their own logic, shouldn't God protect the border then? We shouldn't need a wall. — Jamie 🛸💚🐾 (@Jamie1074) January 23, 2019

Don't forget about the very helpful thoughts & prayers given by politicians after ever mass shooting event. I never knew until recently that thoughts & prayers can stop bullets (only in the past, it seems?) and literally save lives! — Has democracy died? Was it... MURTHER?! (@whats_inaname_) January 23, 2019

Climate change has been a cornerstone of Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive agenda, putting her starkly at odds with an administration that has overseen major cuts to the EPA, and withdrawn the US from the Paris climate accord. Last Sunday, Trump jokingly tweeted that it “wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming” to combat the current harsh winter weather across the US.

