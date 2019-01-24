HomeUSA News

Ocasio-Cortez engages Huckabee Sanders in environmental policy debate of biblical proportions

Published time: 24 Jan, 2019 15:58 Edited time: 24 Jan, 2019 16:11
(L) © REUTERS/Carlos Barria; (C) Global Look Press / Fred de Noyelle / Godong; (R) REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A bible-thumping back-and-forth between White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took the climate-change debate to new heights, sparking a theological row across social media.

When Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked for the White House’s reaction to Ocasio-Cortez’s much lampooned prediction that climate change would end the world in 12 years, the White House press secretary replied they were not going to listen to her “on much of anything.” She added that this particularly applied to “matters that we’re going to leave in the hands of a much, much higher authority.

Unsatisfied with the implication that God should be responsible for making the US’ environmental policy decisions, Ocasio-Cortez strapped on her own theological boxing-gloves, and took the fight to the conservative Christian’s home turf – the Bible – with a response via Twitter:

Other Twitter users were keen to step up as well, with some challenging AOC’s biblical exegesis and lack of adherence to the principles of her own proclaimed Catholic faith:

Others took Ocasio-Cortez’s side, questioning the Republicans’ tendency to be a bit selective on when they let Jesus take the wheel:

Climate change has been a cornerstone of Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive agenda, putting her starkly at odds with an administration that has overseen major cuts to the EPA, and withdrawn the US from the Paris climate accord. Last Sunday, Trump jokingly tweeted that it “wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming” to combat the current harsh winter weather across the US.

