Twitter mobilizes meme army after Trump suggests snowstorms disprove global warming

A meme-wielding internet mob has descended on Donald Trump’s Twitter account after the US president quipped that perhaps global warming could help alleviate harsh winter weather across the country.

Trump unfurled one of his infamous Twitter zingers while encouraging Americans to stay indoors to avoid large snow storms and freezing temperatures.

“Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!” the president wrote.

The punchline wasn’t particularly well received, with Twitter users queuing up to take a swipe at the president.

“He’s an all around science genius! He knows more about science than anyone. Remember the brilliance he showed looking at the solar eclipse? Pure genius!” one netizen wrote, sharing a video which shows Trump trying to gaze up at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

Another Twitter user joked: “President Dunning–Kruger does not know the difference between weather, global warming and climate change,” apparently in reference to the Dunning–Kruger effect – a cognitive bias in which people of low ability have illusory superiority and mistakenly overestimate their cognitive abilities.

Others were slightly less subtle with their criticism.

