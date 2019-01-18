HomeUSA News

No US officials in Davos: Trump cancels plans for Mnuchin & Pompeo to visit forum

Published time: 18 Jan, 2019 00:18 Edited time: 18 Jan, 2019 00:27
Get short URL
No US officials in Davos: Trump cancels plans for Mnuchin & Pompeo to visit forum
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
The high-ranking delegation of US officials will not be flying to the World Economic Forum in Davos, the White House has announced. The decision was taken "out of consideration" for some 800,000 workers affected by the shutdown.

"Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has cancelled his Delegation's trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Thursday.

Also on rt.com Davos U-turn: World Economic Forum welcomes all Russian businessmen after boycott threat

The announcement comes just five days before the annual Davos conference kicks off on January, 22.

Trump himself was not supposed to travel to Davos this time, "respectfully" canceling his trip last week citing the shutdown. The record-breaking government standoff has brought nine government agencies to a standstill while dragging on for the 27th day.

The Davos announcement came shortly after Trump cancelled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan, calling it a seven-day "excursion" and encouraging Pelosi to fly commercial.

Trump postponing Pelosi's trip over the shutdown was itself seen as retaliation to her demanding the president put on hold his State of the Union address until the government reopens. The House Speaker argued that the Secret Service, which has also been affected by the shutdown, lacks resources to staff the high-security event.

The Secret Service, however, appeared to have dismissed Pelosi's claims, with an unnamed law enforcement official, cited by NBC News, calling Trump's address a "no-fail mission."

Trump's move against Pelosi drew criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans, while the president's detractors on Twitter quickly accused him of "hypocrisy" fornot canceling his delegation's Davos trip for the same reasons.

Not surprisingly, the Russiagaters used the Trump cabinet's Davos trip to weave the Russian collusion narrative into the conversation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were supposed to attend the event widely associated with globalism and big money.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies