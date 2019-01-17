HomeUSA News

Georgia man arrested in White House attack plot after trading car for explosives

Published time: 17 Jan, 2019 01:21
Federal agents have arrested a Georgia man who is accused of planning to use explosives and an anti-tank rocket to attack the White House, the Statue of Liberty, and other iconic targets following a months-long FBI sting.

Hasher Jallal Taheb has been charged with intent to destroy by fire or explosives a building owned by the US. He was arrested after trading his car to undercover FBI agents in exchange for weapons and explosives, according to ABC, which did not specify what kind of weapons he received. 

Taheb had in his possession a hand-drawn diagram of the ground floor of the White House’s West Wing and also allegedly sought to attack the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and a “specific synagogue” in the area.

The FBI reached out to Taheb when he first posted the car for sale in August, learning he was planning to use the proceeds to fund a trip overseas for “hijra,” a term Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has used to describe western fighters’ journey to join its ranks. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t have a passport.

Taheb was targeted by Atlanta’s Joint Terrorism Task Force after law enforcement in Cumming, Georgia received a tip last March claiming the 21-year-old had been “radicalized, changed his name, and made plans to travel abroad.” At a press conference on Wednesday, FBI special agent Chris Hacker said he believed Taheb was acting alone.

