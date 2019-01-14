Laura Loomer & illegal immigrants crash Nancy Pelosi’s California estate

Conservative activist Laura Loomer invaded the Napa Valley estate of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and set up a ‘sanctuary’ for illegal immigrants, amid the ongoing government shutdown over funding the border wall.

In addition to a mansion in San Francisco, Pelosi owns a vineyard in Napa Valley, California’s wine country. It was there that Loomer showed up on Monday, accompanied by several men wearing yellow vests, who were reportedly immigrants in the US illegally.

They climbed over the waist-high stone wall and set up a tent on the front lawn, with the word “Immorality” stenciled in red and photos of Americans killed by illegal immigrants hanging off one side. The whole thing was live-streamed.

Pelosi has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall as “immoral.” Trump and his supporters have accused Pelosi of favoring open borders and hiding behind the walls of her estate while refusing to build a wall on America’s border with Mexico.

Trump’s insistence on building the wall – and Democrats’ refusal to approve any funding for the construction, ever – has resulted in the longest-ever US government shutdown, now on day 24 with no end in sight.

Loomer and the illegal migrants chant "NANCY NANCY" as they go to see if Nancy Pelosi locks her front door pic.twitter.com/vOq97OtYcs — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 14, 2019

Loomer and her companions walked around the property, chanting “Everyone is welcome here!” and even checking to see if the front door was open (it was locked).

Police eventually showed up and asked them to leave. No charges were pressed.

#MakeEveryDemYardASanctuaryYard Sheriff's deputies now deporting #LauraLoomer & Illegal Alien Caravan off #CasaDeNancy lawn at Napa Valley in #SanctuaryState of California. Now they are headed to Gavin Newsom's house. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dt5pkPyX9B — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 14, 2019

The “caravan” then set out towards the home of California Governor Gavin Newsom, another Democrat opposed to the border wall.

Loomer first attracted headlines in June 2017, when she stormed the stage during a production of Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar’ in New York. She said the play’s choice to portray Caesar as looking like Trump advocated assassinating the president.

More recently, Loomer handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter’s New York headquarters, protesting her ban from the social media platform.

