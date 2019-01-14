HomeUSA News

Active shooter takes hostages at UPS facility in New Jersey - reports

Published time: 14 Jan, 2019 15:44 Edited time: 14 Jan, 2019 16:18
Law enforcement officers have responded to an apparent hostage situation in a UPS facility in New Jersey, Armed officers have stormed the building.

"UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, NJ,” the company said in a statement on Monday morning. “We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time."

A man entered the facility and fired shots into the ceiling before taking his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage, NBC news reported. No injuries were reported, and the current status of the shooter is unknown.

Local news outlet ABC6 reported that police could be seen ducking behind parked vehicles outside the facility, and that armed police could be seen swarming an office door. FBI agents have reportedly arrived to assist the officers.

Schools nearby have been placed on lockdown.

One viewer told ABC6 that someone who did not work at the facility was “having a confrontation with their significant other."

The incident was first reported around 9am on Monday morning. The facility is located on Birchcreek Road in Logan Township, a town of around 6,000 people, 25 miles south of central Philadelphia.

