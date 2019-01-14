Active shooter takes hostages at UPS facility in New Jersey - reports

Law enforcement officers have responded to an apparent hostage situation in a UPS facility in New Jersey, Armed officers have stormed the building.

"UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, NJ,” the company said in a statement on Monday morning. “We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time."

ACTIVE SHOOTER: Law enforcement agents are seen rushing toward a UPS facility in Logan, Twp., Gloucester County where there is an active shooter situation unfolding. WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/kpkcuAb8JHpic.twitter.com/34FRJKlH69 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 14, 2019

A man entered the facility and fired shots into the ceiling before taking his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage, NBC news reported. No injuries were reported, and the current status of the shooter is unknown.

Local news outlet ABC6 reported that police could be seen ducking behind parked vehicles outside the facility, and that armed police could be seen swarming an office door. FBI agents have reportedly arrived to assist the officers.

Schools nearby have been placed on lockdown.

Logan Township School district Superintendent, Patricia Haney: All three Logan Township school are in a modified lockdown based on information from local authorities. That means no one can enter or leave. Classes are proceeding as usual inside the building. — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) January 14, 2019

One viewer told ABC6 that someone who did not work at the facility was “having a confrontation with their significant other."

The incident was first reported around 9am on Monday morning. The facility is located on Birchcreek Road in Logan Township, a town of around 6,000 people, 25 miles south of central Philadelphia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW