Notorious Big-ot: Maryland school district investigating student’s pro-slavery rap songs

A school district in Maryland is investigating a student who allegedly posted “extremely offensive,” pro-slavery rap songs to music sharing platform SoundCloud.

From NWA’s anti-police tirades to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s real-life racketeering offenses, rap music has never shied away from controversy. While drug dealing, pimping and gang crime is all fair game for the genre, slavery doesn’t have many supporters in the rap game.

A student at Mardela Middle and High School in Mardela Springs, Maryland, is changing all that though. School officials reported the student to the district after classmates reported hearing his vulgar, “extremely offensive” and racist songs on music sharing platform SoundCloud.

Under the name ‘Lil Plantation,’ the student penned three songs titled ‘Whips Don’t Hurt Them,’ ‘All Slaves are the Same,’ and ‘Whip Hands Free.’

And, while Lil Plantation’s rhymes are weak, the racist rapper gets his point across with lyrics like: “new n***ers keep picking my crops, but the slaves can’t touch me so I’m not worried. All alone living on my own so I show no mercy” and “Whip my plants and the slaves keep screaming, ‘please don’t whip me, please don’t whip me,’ yeah.”

The songs were passed around the school like wildfire last week, with students blasting them from cellphones in class and on the bus.

The Wicomico County Board of Education is investigating the songs to try and find the student responsible. Police are not involved, and the wannabe emcee will be punished according to the school’s code of conduct, local news outlet WBOC reported.

SoundCloud pulled the offensive songs from its platform for breaching its own code of conduct, but Lil Plantation’s profile remains online. “Don't get offended,” reads Lil Plantation’s profile bio, “these songs our (sic) just for entertainment purposes only.”

Community activist Jaamad Gould, a former Mardela High School student, was deeply offended.

“The fact that you’re comfortable telling people to listen to something that you know is derogatory, that you know is offensive, that you know is something that you should not be saying. And you’re laughing and joking about it that, to me, speaks on what his mind state is,” Gould told WBOC.

While Lil Plantation will likely face disciplinary action from the school district, the budding bigot will not face any more serious punishment. All speech, even that deemed racist and offensive, is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. Such a guarantee has allowed rappers to graphically describe violent crime since the genre began, and country music outlaw David Allan Coe to peddle CDs featuring songs like “n***er lover” since the 1980s.

