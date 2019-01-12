‘Who dis?’ Ocasio-Cortez blasts veteran Dem Joe Lieberman for saying she is not party’s future

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has retaliated against fellow Democrat Joe Lieberman, who’d said he didn’t see her as the future of the party. But it’s unclear if the 76-year-old understood AOC’s dig: it was made using millennial slang.

“New party, who dis?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, suggesting that Lieberman’s glory days are long gone. The former vice-presidential nominee, who retired in 2013 after being a US Senator for 24 years, insisted that the Democrats will only be losing public support if they adopt, what he called, her “left-left” views as their own.

“I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is,” Lieberman told Fox Business Network when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s role in the Democratic Party.

The newly-minted Congresswoman’s response was a paraphrase of a popular meme: “New phone, who dis?” Millennials often use such a response to avoid unwanted conversations through text messages by pretending they have no idea who is trying to contact them.

Ocasio-Cortez followers were there to applaud the tweet, supporting the idea of Lieberman and his views being out of date with even more jabs and memes.

Joe Lieberman will be sending his reply via the pony express and should arrive in 3-5 days. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) January 11, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is burning so many old politicians, it’s practically elder abuse.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) January 11, 2019

Not any more. AOC just straight up murdered him. — sw19womble ghostily militant centrist #DontKnow4PM (@sw19_womble) January 11, 2019

He won’t receive this tweet. You need to holler at him via rotary phone. Or call in a telegram. — Ari Russell (@AriRussell) January 11, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s star power on Twitter and the progressive agenda she promotes are appearing to be too much for her fellow party members. Among other things, the 29-year-old is pushing for an increase to the top marginal income tax rate, from 37 to 70 percent, a full transition to renewable energy for the sake of ecology and for the de facto nationalization of the medical industry, under the “Medicare for All” slogan.

And the Republicans are already rejoicing over the discord caused by the young politician among their rivals. “More, please,” a Republican Senate aide told DailyMail. “Honestly, if the Democrats had three more of her [Ocasio-Cortez], Americans would run away so fast that we'd have a power monopoly until she's Lieberman's age.”

