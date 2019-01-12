HomeUSA News

‘Who dis?’ Ocasio-Cortez blasts veteran Dem Joe Lieberman for saying she is not party’s future

Published time: 12 Jan, 2019 00:20 Edited time: 12 Jan, 2019 00:21
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez © Reuters / Joshua Roberts
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has retaliated against fellow Democrat Joe Lieberman, who’d said he didn’t see her as the future of the party. But it’s unclear if the 76-year-old understood AOC’s dig: it was made using millennial slang.

“New party, who dis?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, suggesting that Lieberman’s glory days are long gone. The former vice-presidential nominee, who retired in 2013 after being a US Senator for 24 years, insisted that the Democrats will only be losing public support if they adopt, what he called, her “left-left” views as their own.

“I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is,” Lieberman told Fox Business Network when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s role in the Democratic Party.

The newly-minted Congresswoman’s response was a paraphrase of a popular meme: “New phone, who dis?” Millennials often use such a response to avoid unwanted conversations through text messages by pretending they have no idea who is trying to contact them.

Ocasio-Cortez followers were there to applaud the tweet, supporting the idea of Lieberman and his views being out of date with even more jabs and memes.

Ocasio-Cortez’s star power on Twitter and the progressive agenda she promotes are appearing to be too much for her fellow party members. Among other things, the 29-year-old is pushing for an increase to the top marginal income tax rate, from 37 to 70 percent, a full transition to renewable energy for the sake of ecology and for the de facto nationalization of the medical industry, under the “Medicare for All” slogan.

File photo: Joe Lieberman © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

And the Republicans are already rejoicing over the discord caused by the young politician among their rivals. “More, please,” a Republican Senate aide told DailyMail. “Honestly, if the Democrats had three more of her [Ocasio-Cortez], Americans would run away so fast that we'd have a power monopoly until she's Lieberman's age.”

