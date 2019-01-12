‘Who dis?’ Ocasio-Cortez blasts veteran Dem Joe Lieberman for saying she is not party’s future
“New party, who dis?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, suggesting that Lieberman’s glory days are long gone. The former vice-presidential nominee, who retired in 2013 after being a US Senator for 24 years, insisted that the Democrats will only be losing public support if they adopt, what he called, her “left-left” views as their own.
“I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is,” Lieberman told Fox Business Network when asked about Ocasio-Cortez’s role in the Democratic Party.
New party, who dis? https://t.co/2cznisv8tB— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2019
The newly-minted Congresswoman’s response was a paraphrase of a popular meme: “New phone, who dis?” Millennials often use such a response to avoid unwanted conversations through text messages by pretending they have no idea who is trying to contact them.
Ocasio-Cortez followers were there to applaud the tweet, supporting the idea of Lieberman and his views being out of date with even more jabs and memes.
Ocasio-Cortez’s star power on Twitter and the progressive agenda she promotes are appearing to be too much for her fellow party members. Among other things, the 29-year-old is pushing for an increase to the top marginal income tax rate, from 37 to 70 percent, a full transition to renewable energy for the sake of ecology and for the de facto nationalization of the medical industry, under the “Medicare for All” slogan.
And the Republicans are already rejoicing over the discord caused by the young politician among their rivals. “More, please,” a Republican Senate aide told DailyMail. “Honestly, if the Democrats had three more of her [Ocasio-Cortez], Americans would run away so fast that we'd have a power monopoly until she's Lieberman's age.”Also on rt.com Fake nudes: Ocasio-Cortez slams right wing ‘frothing’ after naked picture hoax
