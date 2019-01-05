Trump’s ‘going to have to cave’: Do Democrats have upper hand in shutdown standoff? (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump has vowed to maintain a partial government shutdown until he receives funding for his border wall – but time may not be on his side, an analyst told RT.

The US leader on Friday said he told ranking Democrats that he was prepared to keep the government partially closed for years, or as long as it takes to secure congressional support for his proposed border security project.

Nine US departments have been closed since December 22, after a resolution to fund the government was stalled in Congress to prevent the allocation of $5.7 billion for the construction of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Also on rt.com Trump says steel wall an option, may use ’emergency powers’ to build it

Despite the president’s readiness to go all in, Trump will likely have to yield to the Democrats’ stonewalling, award-winning investigative journalist Dave Lindorff told RT.

“To hold a quarter of the government unfunded for a lengthy period of time is going to cause so much pain that he’s going to have to cave.”

RT’s Caleb Maupin took a closer look at the government-crippling political showdown.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!