1st Palestinian woman in Congress calls for impeaching 'the motherf***er'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) wasted no time after her historic swearing-in, stepping into the spotlight again with a call to "impeach the motherf***er," which she made at a reception to a storm of applause from the crowd.

Tlaib, certainly not the first Democrat to call for US President Trump's impeachment, shouted the words as she was wrapping up her speech at the reception, organized by Move On, an American progressive public policy advocacy group that has been raising money for left-wing candidates.

Tlaib was telling the packed audience about her son's reaction to her victory. "Look mama, you won. Bullies don't win," her son said, according to her.

Tlaib ran unopposed in her Michigan district after securing her party's nomination in August.

Reminiscing further, Tlaib said she told her son: "You're right, they don't. And we're gonna go in and impeach the mother**ker."

The obscene remark elicited wild cheers from the crowd.

Raucous reception for @RashidaTlaib at MoveOn reception near the Hill. Her closing remarks: “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 4, 2019

While many on Twitter joined the standing ovation online, not everyone was impressed, with critics slamming her comments as an attention-grabbing stunt.

One conservative commentator called Tlaib "an idiot looking for attention" while another accused her of fueling political hatred, something that Democrats have blamed Republicans for.

@RashidaTlaib is obviously an idiot looking for attention. Her remarks: “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” LOL she is about to get woke to how things really work. — Scott (@UKBleedingBlue) January 4, 2019

.@RashidaTlaib, a newly sworn-in member of Congress with a deeply anti-semitic background, says at a MoveOn reception, “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” The crowd cheers wildly.



...thank goodness the ‘party of tolerance’ is bringing civility back! — Jewish Deplorable ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrumpJew) January 4, 2019

Tlaib's more experienced colleague, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), meanwhile, has already introduced impeachment articles against Trump (like he did in 2017), as well as proposing constitutional amendments to eliminate the Electoral College and prohibit presidents from pardoning themselves.

"Every day, Donald Trump shows that leaving the White House would be good for our country," Sherman told Los Angeles Times.

