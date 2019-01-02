‘She’ll cut your head off’: Nancy Pelosi’s daughter weighs in on her mother’s political longevity

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, has given some candid analysis on her mother’s leadership style, saying that the politician “will cut your head off” when asked by CNN how she approaches politics.

Pelosi, who is a political reporter and documentary filmmaker, was appearing on CNN’s New Day, when she was asked to describe how her mother approaches her leadership role, and in particular, meetings with US President Donald Trump.

“She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Pelosi responded, without hesitation, adding: “That’s all you need to know about her.” The blunt (or sharp?) analysis elicited laughs from the CNN hosts and other panelists.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the documentary maker was full of praise for her mother and continued heaping on the compliments, saying that “no one ever won betting against” her.

"No matter what you think of [Nancy Pelosi], you have to give her credit because think about it, think about all those presidents she's endured; the Bush, the Bush, the Clinton, you know, she's been through it all...this is not her first rodeo,” she said, adding that her mother “knows what she’s doing” which should help people “sleep at night.”

Pelosi (the elder) was criticized last week for taking a luxury vacation to a Hawaii resort, where room prices start from $899, during a partial government shutdown sparked by quibbling over budget bills and funding for Trump’s long-desired border wall.

With the Democrats having won back control of the House of Representatives in the November midterms, Pelosi will likely once again become Speaker of the House when the new congress officially convenes on Thursday — despite some rumblings that younger, more progressive members of the party wanted to mount an effort to oust her.

