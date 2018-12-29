Nancy Pelosi fights ‘Trump Shutdown’ with #Resistance luxury vacation in Hawaii

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is so outraged about the shutdown that she is now defiantly relaxing at a sun-soaked Hawaiian resort. As for Trump, he decided to nix his holidays to protest the Democrats' stonewalling.

With Washington paralyzed due to a partial government shutdown sparked by budget squabbles, the House Democratic leader is leading the #Resistance against Donald Trump and his border wall… by vacationing at a fancy resort in Hawaii. According to reports, Pelosi has been spotted at Hawaii’s Fairmont Orchid resort, where rooms prices start from $899 to $4,899 for the presidential suite.

While Pelosi sips on festive cocktails served in coconut-cups, her staff are issuing press statements about how the Democrats will swiftly end the Trump Shutdown.

"With the House Majority, Democrats will act swiftly to end the Trump Shutdown, and will fight for a strategic, robust national security policy, including strong and smart border security, and strong support for our servicemembers and veterans," Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, said Friday.

Pelosi’s hard-working staff are apparently forbidden from speaking about her Hawaii getaway, however.

'I'm not allowed to talk about that': Nancy Pelosi office stonewalls on her shutdown vacation in Hawaii https://t.co/2h8Nc7x1Hd — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) December 28, 2018

Her trip to paradise elicited strong reactions among conservatives on Twitter, who accused the Democrat of not taking her job seriously.

“Pelosi spends government shutdown in Hawaii. Media silent. Trump spends government shutdown visiting the troops in Iraq. Media explodes,” conservative columnist and commentator Todd Starnes wrote.

Pelosi spends government shutdown in Hawaii. Media silent.



Trump spends government shutdown visiting the troops in Iraq. Media explodes. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 28, 2018

While @realDonaldTrump canceled his trip to Florida to visit soldiers in Iraq, Nancy Pelosi went on vacation to Hawaii.https://t.co/f80sTgEwAw — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 29, 2018

She complains about government employees out of work during the shutdown while she jets off to spend the holidays in sunny Hawaii rather than working to find a solution that will benefit all Americans. Quite a woman of the people. #Pelosi#PelosiShutdown — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) December 28, 2018

Trump, meanwhile, canceled plans to spend Christmas in Florida, choosing instead to remain at the White House as a protest against the Democrats’ unwillingness to fund his wall. The president has also nixed his plans for New Year’s due to his own decision to shut the government.

The president made a surprise visit to Iraq late on Christmas Day, where he and his wife mingled with military personnel at the al-Asad airbase, west of the capital Baghdad.

