‘The USA is with you!’: Trump tweets congratulations as Bolsonaro sworn in as Brazilian president

Letters and official cables are so last year. Twitter is where world leaders of today go for some mutual back-slapping, as shown this week by US President Donald Trump and newly-sworn in Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump tweeted his congratulations to Bolsonaro on Tuesday as he was officially sworn in as the first right-wing president elected by Brazilians since the end of military rule in the country three decades ago.

Congratulations to President @JairBolsonaro who just made a great inauguration speech - the U.S.A. is with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Trump lauded Bolsonaro's "great inauguration speech" and told him "the USA is with you" — although that is something many Americans would no doubt take issue with, given that Bolsonaro’s win was met with shock and anger by many due to his somewhat extreme positions on a number of issues; including having said at one time that Brazil’s military dictators were wimps because they jailed opponents instead of shooting them.

Bolsonaro returned the good wishes on Twitter, quoting Trump's tweet and saying that the “words of encouragement” were appreciated. “Together, under God’s protection, we shall bring prosperity and progress to our people!” he added.

Dear Mr. President @realDonalTrump, I truly appreciate your words of encouragement. Together, under God’s protection, we shall bring prosperity and progress to our people! https://t.co/dplAFNJGdA — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 1, 2019

After his election, Bolsonaro was even dubbed the ‘Trump of the Tropics’ because of his right-wing politics, outspoken personality and plenty of other similarities between the two leaders.

