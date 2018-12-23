Mattis to leave on Jan 1, deputy Shanahan to replace him as acting defense secretary – Trump
The outgoing US Defense Secretary James Mattis is set to leave earlier than originally thought, with his deputy Patrick Shanahan replacing him as acting defense chief on January 1, President Donald Trump has tweeted.
I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOWAlso on rt.com US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to retire at end of February – Trump