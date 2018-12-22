Man climbing national Christmas Tree prompts evacuation near White House

As the government in Washington heads for a funding shutdown, a man climbed the National Christmas Tree outside the White House, causing a more literal kind of shutdown. Police had to close the area off and talk him down.

Around the time Vice President broke a tie in a Senate vote to move ahead with the discussing the spending bill envisaging funding for US President Donald Trump's border wall, an unidentified man set out climbing the National Christmas Tree just outside the White House.

VIDEO: Climbing the National Christmas Tree

• Here we go, folks...

• Man seen climbing behind the National Christmas Tree lights

• Police on scene, trying to get him out

• The man has since climbed down, and is now at a hospital@WUSA9#breakingpic.twitter.com/NBnRQwmOqT — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) December 22, 2018

Police rushed to the scene, closed off the adjacent area and dispatched a negotiator to bring the daredevil back down.

NEW: U.S. Park Police confirm a man has climbed the National Christmas Tree near the White House.

It’s currently closed to visitors as authorities negotiate with the man and try to get him down.https://t.co/KvHQYC9YBJpic.twitter.com/9eQj8tIKGJ — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) December 21, 2018

Video from the scene showed huge police presence near the public attraction with their blinking lights flashing.

The man sat in the tree for about an hour before finally climbing down. Police said he "self-extricated" from the tree without needing any extra help.

The man did not suffer any injuries, which cannot be said about the tree, with NBC4 reporting that some of its lights were damaged.

National Park Service Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said that the man appeared to experience "emotional distress" and was sent to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The motives of the man are unknown, though some jokingly suggested that he was probably protesting the border wall legislation.

Possibly a protestor against the border wall proposal. Not sure why he is climbing National Christmas Tree. https://t.co/3pJgJ04Tzu — Jesse Stiller (@JesseStiller3) December 21, 2018

The fact that there’s a police negotiator trying to convince a man to stop climbing the national Christmas tree truly geeks me lol — 2016 (@DaniBeijing) December 21, 2018

Another witty Twitterer remarked that with all the pre-Christmas madness in Washington, climbing the Christmas tree is "the least weirdest thing."

And yet, a guy climbing the Christmas tree is the *least* weirdest thing in Washington, DC. — Marc Quill (@MarcQuill) December 21, 2018

Meanwhile, police said that access to the three would be barred for the entire night.

