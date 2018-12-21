Reaction to Trump’s Syria withdrawal reveals split between establishment & rest of America (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria cost him his Secretary of Defense, sending politicians on both sides of the aisle and the media into a frenzy, but the ordinary Americans think leaving is good.

Trump’s announcement mid-week that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) was defeated and American forces will be leaving Syria as the US didn’t want to be the “policeman of the Middle East” anymore caused a tsunami of criticism.

Defense Secretary, James Mattis, added oil to the fire announcing that he quits, while the Democrats and fellow Republicans slammed the move as a gift to Russia and Iran, calling it a “catastrophic mistake.” Senator Lindsey Graham, who used to support the president on many issues, even said that the only reason “they weren’t dancing in Tehran and ISIS camps is that they just don’t believe in dancing.”

Also on rt.com ‘Russia wins’: Fury in Washington as Trump announces withdrawal from Syria

And the lawmakers received full backing from the mainstream media as the headline in the Washington Post read: “Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria marks a win for Putin.” MSNBC insisted that the “job isn’t done” in Syria yet, while CBS blamed the president of jeopardizing American troops and hurting allies.

But the ordinary Americans turned out to be a lot less war hungry than their politicians and journalists. A poll by the Committee for Responsible Foreign Policy revealed that more than 86 percent of those surveyed believed that the US should only use force as a last resort, while 57 percent called the US intervention “counterproductive.”

RT’s Caleb Maupin breaks it all down in a report from New York:

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!