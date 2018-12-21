HomeUSA News

Democrats & Republicans play blame game as Christmas shutdown looms

Get short URL
Democrats & Republicans play blame game as Christmas shutdown looms
Storm clouds gather over US capitol on December 21, 2018 as government shutdown looms ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
With Democrats determined to vote against any funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall proposal and Trump refusing to sign a bill without it, the US government is heading for a shutdown right before Christmas.

Congress has until midnight on Friday to approve funding to keep the US government going. The Senate and the House initially approved a proposal, but Trump threatened to veto it because it contained no allocations for border security. The House then passed an amended continuing resolution, 217-185, but the Senate still needs to do so – and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) vowed Trump will “never” get funding for the wall.

Trump blamed the Democrats.

Democrats point the finger of blame at Trump.

Senate Republicans argue the Democrats were once in favor of securing the border, and suggest they are being petulant because they hate Trump.

Cable news pundits have joined the Democrats’ chorus of condemnations, bemoaning the fact that some 800,000 federal employees won’t be getting their paychecks for Christmas, which the US observes next Tuesday.

It is unclear what effect the shutdown will have, however, as the federal government is already scheduled to close for Monday and Tuesday, due to the holiday. Federal employees who are deemed essential usually work through the shutdown and get paid whenever the impasse is resolved.

And Americans don’t need to worry about  the Washington grinches canceling Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tweeted on Friday: their regular operation to track Santa Claus as he delivers presents will proceed as normal.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies