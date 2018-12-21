Maddow’s latest crystal ball reading: Putin ‘ordered’ Trump to withdraw from Afghanistan

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow – a pioneer of Putin-ate-my-homework journalism – has predictably mused that Donald Trump is considering pulling troops out of Afghanistan on the orders of Russia’s president. The evidence speaks for itself.

In segment on her critically-acclaimed show, “Watch Me Scream ‘Russia’ Until I Dislocate My Jaw”, Maddow made an adroit observation of seismic proportions: Reports that Donald Trump is mulling a partial withdrawal from Afghanistan emerged only hours after Vladimir Putin said that the US keeps promising to leave the country but never does! In layman’s terms: Putin ordered Trump to pull troops out of Afghanistan, during a live broadcast? It seems Maddow believes that she decrypted their top-secret communications channel.

Within hours of Vladimir Putin's pivot to mention the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, the Wall Street Journal had news of Donald Trump ordering a reduction in U.S. troops in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/zfuclGBgSe — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) December 21, 2018

OMG. Maddow just hinted that Putin ordered Trump to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The melt-down never ends — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 21, 2018

Apparently she cannot fathom that there may be any non-Putin related motives for leaving Afghanistan after 17 years. But in August, the MSNBC host accused Trump of “flip-flopping” after announcing that more US troops would be deployed to Afghanistan.

Rachel Maddow Just Demolished Trump’s Main Rationale For Sending More Troops To Afghanistan https://t.co/3cckk5YplZpic.twitter.com/HJAlKtAY8j — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2017

Maddow: Trump flip flops on Afghanistan withdrawal in new policy speech https://t.co/2q6RpfNoBvpic.twitter.com/WibsVL9l9X — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 22, 2017

So Rachel Maddow opposes sending more troops to Afghanistan – but anyone who wants to withdraw US forces from the country is a Putin stooge. A daunting pickle, indeed.

As Vox pointed out at the time, Trump “spent years railing against the war in Afghanistan and calling for a US withdrawal from the country.” Before moving into the White House, he made it clear to lawmakers that his administration would not send US troops to fight abroad unless “absolutely necessary.”

Also on rt.com Putin: ‘US right to leave Syria, but no signs of pullout – remember Afghanistan’

Maddow’s other celebrated Russiagate hits include having a stroke – live on television – after discovering that Russia shares a border with North Korea. She also famously revealed that Rex Tillerson was hand-picked by Putin to serve as Secretary of State – you know, the guy who allegedly called Trump a “f*cking moron”.

Imagine Maddow’s on-air meltdown if Trump really does withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

