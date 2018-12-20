HomeUSA News

Cultural otterpriation? Aquarium apologizes for 'problematic' fat animal tweet

Get short URL
Cultural otterpriation? Aquarium apologizes for 'problematic' fat animal tweet
© Global Look / Ronen Tivony
A chubby sea otter doesn't need much help reaching iconic meme status, but Monterey Bay Aquarium tried to help one of its charges along by adding some sassy phrases to a tweet featuring the animal.

To celebrate Abby, a rather substantial sea otter, the aqarium tried to emulate an innocent fat cat meme – but doomed itself by including a few slang words typically used to appreciably describe large black women.

Monterey Bay Aquarium is in California, – and also on Twitter, – so it didn't go well. Cultural appropriation isn't something the woke crowd will let slide – even from a body-positive sea mammal.

A day after posting the original tweet, the aquarium prostrated itself before the internet, apologizing for the "problematic and insensitive" language and inviting everyone to take part in its "learning moment."

Several people appeared genuinely offended,

while others applauded the aquarium's lugubrious mea culpa

Most, however, chided the aquarium for caving to the bullying

…and by that point everyone had forgotten about the otter.
ALMOST everyone, that is.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies