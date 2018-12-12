4.4 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas

A 4.4. magnitude earthquake has struck parts of Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas and seismographs have also recorded a secondary shock in the area.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) traced the earthquake to Decatur, Tennessee, but it has been felt in neighboring states too.

The convulsion occurred along the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is along the Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi state lines.

Writing on Twitter, Americans shared how they felt or were “woken up” by the upheaval.

It is the second strongest tremor on record in east Tennessee, according to the USGS. The strongest was a magnitude 4.7 near Maryville in 1973.

Felt it in Buckhead. Scary. Woke me up. — Cheri (@CNyazamba) December 12, 2018

Felt it in Lowell NC. I’m right outside of Charlotte. — Christina Caldwell (@CCaldwell21905) December 12, 2018

Northwest Georgia has been shook by several minor quakes in the past few years but none have been as powerful as Wednesday's movement.

A second earthquake was also recorded, although it was considerably smaller, measuring a 3.3 magnitude.

