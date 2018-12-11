Red, white & blue dawn? US aerial drill simulates full-scale ‘forcible entry’ invasion

A “conga line” of over 10 transport aircrafts startled aviation fans during the US military’s annual “Joint Forcible Entry Exercise” in the skies of Nevada.

Noticing the large line of C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carriers prepared for take off at the Dyess Air Force base in Texas early Sunday morning, some aviation fans on Twitter became understandably worried.

25 C130/C30J’s what the heck is going on? pic.twitter.com/pf7lEHCG8M — Jaysen Adam (@PatriotBulldog2) December 9, 2018

What´s going on here? It seems that all are heading Nevada

26x C130

6x C17 Globemaster III

2x A-10C

1xE8 Joint Star

1x U-28B Spectre pic.twitter.com/EXFl1r9MF6 — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) December 9, 2018

As it turns out, the aircrafts were assembled for a yearly drill carried out by the US air force. After taking off from the Texas base, the aircrafts took the skies over Nevada and headed to the Nellis Test and Training Range (NTTR) in the remote South West corner of the state.

Conga line of 18 USAF Hercs over Texas... 😎 pic.twitter.com/GGL5DOZ594 — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) December 9, 2018

The drill simulates a large scale “backdoor” invasion targeting a “world-class” opposing enemy force, presumably with a geography similar to massive open plains of the Nevada desert. The army’s website describes the drill as “one of the most challenging and complex missions” they are assigned.

The exercise simulates a “large-scale” drop of airborne troops parachuting over enemy territory and skydiving into “contested” areas in order to set up a base to strike further inland, according to the base’s webpage.

Aside from ominously prepping its soldiers for an all out invasion, the army’s description of the drill in 2015 says it calls for a host if block-buster movie offense scenarios including neutralizing hostile air defense, multiple air-assault helicopter attacks, elimination of time sensitive targets and “unconventional warfare”.

