People are losing their minds because Michelle Obama said ‘sh*t’
The former first lady was speaking at a book event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when the swear word slipped out, sparking a tsunami of shock and delight across the 19,000 seater arena – and on social media.
Obama was outlining her view that women can’t have equality in both their marriage and professional life at the same time when her potty mouth kicked in.
"That’s a lie,” she said. “And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that sh*t doesn’t work all the time."
Hearing Michelle Obama curse👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UnXnn0yN8X— Regine (@egi9781) December 2, 2018
“Let’s be real, that #LeanIn shit don’t always work” @MichelleObama on the reality of “having it all” often being a myth that just doesn’t always work out for both partners at the same time......BRUH I JUST GOT MY WHOLE LIFE #IAmBecomingpic.twitter.com/DYGAZtOkNM— GodisRivera (@GodisRivera) December 2, 2018
Omg I would love to hear MO say "shit" 😭💀.— Keiarra (@Kikyo_Bri) December 2, 2018
While many were most pleased by the fact that Obama was apparently dissing Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg’s famous “lean in” mantra for women in business, others were simply overcome with glee at hearing a former president’s wife utter such a word.
Thank you for saying this, #MichelleObama. I have always disliked the “lean in” phrase. As MO says, that **** don’t always work!— Mani Pillai (@ManiPillai1886) December 2, 2018
Michelle has spoken. Sheryl Sandberg can shove it with her ‘lean in’ BS. #teammichelle#beensayingthisforyearshttps://t.co/9K47ZY4Go6— Lisa Devlin (@lisadevlin39) December 2, 2018
Kept it all the way real. @MichelleObama was giving you all of her in that moment! #bravo 💯— Tonya McKenzie (@PRBizMom) December 2, 2018
Obama realized her faux pas straight away, remarking: “I forgot where I was for a moment!”
Some Obama fans were so overcome by hearing her utter the expletive that they reacted in the extreme, saying their lives have “been forever changed.” One even claimed “my soul left my body,” while another appeared to be inspired to ink the utterance as a tattoo.
Last night, Michelle Obama said "that shit don't work" in reference to the idea of Leaning In and my soul left my body— Sexy Little Rubik’s Cube (@AdmireMeyer) December 2, 2018
Anyway I got to hear Michelle Obama accidentally say “shit” and dance tonight in front of 1000’s of people and it truly made my life. She’s a real one. So funny. So raw. So real. SO INSPIRING! pic.twitter.com/oQulqcG6nt— Sammy (@SamanthaPaige31) December 2, 2018
Obama is promoting her new book, Becoming, which sold two million copies in the US and Canada in just 15 days.
