HomeUS News

People are losing their minds because Michelle Obama said ‘sh*t’

Get short URL
People are losing their minds because Michelle Obama said ‘sh*t’
Michelle Obama photographed during her book tour © Reuters / Kamil Krzaczynski
Michelle Obama inadvertently swore at a public event in New York and people seem to be losing their minds in unbridled joy over the outburst.

The former first lady was speaking at a book event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when the swear word slipped out, sparking a tsunami of shock and delight across the 19,000 seater arena – and on social media.

READ MORE: Two years of salary to see Michelle O? Tickets offered online for £70,000

Obama was outlining her view that women can’t have equality in both their marriage and professional life at the same time when her potty mouth kicked in.

"That’s a lie,” she said. “And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that sh*t doesn’t work all the time."

While many were most pleased by the fact that Obama was apparently dissing Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg’s famous “lean in” mantra for women in business, others were simply overcome with glee at hearing a former president’s wife utter such a word.

Obama realized her faux pas straight away, remarking: “I forgot where I was for a moment!”

Some Obama fans were so overcome by hearing her utter the expletive that they reacted in the extreme, saying their lives have “been forever changed.” One even claimed “my soul left my body,” while another appeared to be inspired to ink the utterance as a tattoo.

Obama is promoting her new book, Becoming, which sold two million copies in the US and Canada in just 15 days.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies