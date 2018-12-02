Fiancé fail: NYPD searches for couple who lost diamond ring during proposal (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The NYPD has put out an alert for a mystery couple whose romantic Times Square proposal went seriously awry when the engagement ring fell through a utility grate, beyond their reach.

The nightmare moment was captured on CCTV on Friday night, and shows the couple who should have been celebrating instead staring helplessly down into the grate as onlookers cast curious glances their way.

WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS@NYPDMTNpic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

It wasn’t a complete disaster, however, as the woman said yes before the ring fell through the grate and plummeted eight feet below their feet.

Although the couple gave up on retrieving the diamond-encrusted jewelry, the NYPD’s special operations unit were on the case. They managed to recover the stunning ring on Saturday, and cleaned it up.

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

They are now asking the public to help them find the newly engaged couple.

