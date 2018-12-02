HomeUS News

Fiancé fail: NYPD searches for couple who lost diamond ring during proposal (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Get short URL
Fiancé fail: NYPD searches for couple who lost diamond ring during proposal (PHOTO, VIDEO)
The couple were spotted on CCTV trying desperately to retrieve the ring © NYPD / Twitter
The NYPD has put out an alert for a mystery couple whose romantic Times Square proposal went seriously awry when the engagement ring fell through a utility grate, beyond their reach.

The nightmare moment was captured on CCTV on Friday night, and shows the couple who should have been celebrating instead staring helplessly down into the grate as onlookers cast curious glances their way.

It wasn’t a complete disaster, however, as the woman said yes before the ring fell through the grate and plummeted eight feet below their feet.

Although the couple gave up on retrieving the diamond-encrusted jewelry, the NYPD’s special operations unit were on the case. They managed to recover the stunning ring on Saturday, and cleaned it up.

They are now asking the public to help them find the newly engaged couple.

Also on rt.com ‘Twitter hates Jews!’ Laura Loomer handcuffs self to company’s HQ in bizarre protest (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies