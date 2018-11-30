Tsunami warning in Alaska over Anchorage earthquake

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake near Anchorage was followed by aftershocks that triggered a tsunami alert in the Cook Inlet area, Alaska authorities said.

The tremor that struck on Friday morning was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Anchorage, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). There are reports that several office buildings were evacuated, while other residents sheltered in place.

With the aftershock. The Tsuanami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for all of Cook Inlet #AKwx#earthquake — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) November 30, 2018

Though there was no tsunami warning initially, the National Weather Service soon issued a warning for the Cook Inlet area, given the aftershocks.

Earthquake just happened right now i ’m actually shaking pic.twitter.com/PoZGOlJGWS — Alyson Petrie (@AlysonPetrie7) November 30, 2018

The initial quake’s magnitude was 7.2 on the Richter scale, followed by 6.6 and 5.8 aftershocks. A high school student in Anchorage recorded the moment of the quake, showing her classmates sheltering under their desks.

@ktva this is the earth quake in anchorage Alaska pic.twitter.com/cWW9LCvYdx — Diabe_eepiez (@RampageDeath666) November 30, 2018

There are “widespread power outages and non-specific reports of damage” in Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, located some 350 miles north in Fairbanks.

Anchorage is Alaska’s largest city, with 300,000 residents.

