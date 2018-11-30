Tsunami warning in Alaska over Anchorage earthquake
HomeUS News

Tsunami warning in Alaska over Anchorage earthquake

Get short URL
Tsunami warning in Alaska over Anchorage earthquake
Anchorage, Alaska (file photo) ©  Reuters / Mark Meyer
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake near Anchorage was followed by aftershocks that triggered a tsunami alert in the Cook Inlet area, Alaska authorities said.

The tremor that struck on Friday morning was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Anchorage, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). There are reports that several office buildings were evacuated, while other residents sheltered in place.

Though there was no tsunami warning initially, the National Weather Service soon issued a warning for the Cook Inlet area, given the aftershocks.

The initial quake’s magnitude was 7.2 on the Richter scale, followed by 6.6 and 5.8 aftershocks. A high school student in Anchorage recorded the moment of the quake, showing her classmates sheltering under their desks.

There are “widespread power outages and non-specific reports of damage” in Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, located some 350 miles north in Fairbanks.

Anchorage is Alaska’s largest city, with 300,000 residents.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies