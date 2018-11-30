HomeUS News

‘Vladimir Trump’: Wall Street Journal issues multiple corrections over epic editing gaffe

Get short URL
‘Vladimir Trump’: Wall Street Journal issues multiple corrections over epic editing gaffe
File Photo: US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands in Helsinki, Finland. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
The Wall Street Journal has issued a correction after incorrectly identifying the president of Russia as ‘Vladimir Trump’. They then appeared to edit their own correction in an effort to cover up the almighty gaffe.

The paper issued an initial correction at the bottom of online article on Donald Trump’s cancellation of a planned meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday, which read: “Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake erroneously identified him as Vladimir Trump in an earlier version of this article. (Nov. 29)”.

READ MORE: Trump cancels planned meeting with Putin at G20 over Russia-Ukraine flare up

To make matters worse, the paper then later corrected their correction to remove exactly what they “misidentified” the president as. The edited version now reads: “Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake misidentified Mr. Putin in an earlier version of this article. (Nov. 29).

The mistake and subtle attempt to mask the blunder didn’t go unnoticed by amused readers who took to Twitter to poke fun at the “amazing” gaffe.

Also on rt.com Bad publicity? Cohen? Russiagate? Many reasons Trump canceled Putin meeting, but Ukraine isn’t one

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies