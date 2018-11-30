‘Vladimir Trump’: Wall Street Journal issues multiple corrections over epic editing gaffe

The Wall Street Journal has issued a correction after incorrectly identifying the president of Russia as ‘Vladimir Trump’. They then appeared to edit their own correction in an effort to cover up the almighty gaffe.

The paper issued an initial correction at the bottom of online article on Donald Trump’s cancellation of a planned meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday, which read: “Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake erroneously identified him as Vladimir Trump in an earlier version of this article. (Nov. 29)”.

To make matters worse, the paper then later corrected their correction to remove exactly what they “misidentified” the president as. The edited version now reads: “Vladimir Putin is president of Russia. An editing mistake misidentified Mr. Putin in an earlier version of this article. (Nov. 29).”

The mistake and subtle attempt to mask the blunder didn’t go unnoticed by amused readers who took to Twitter to poke fun at the “amazing” gaffe.

According to @WSJ there is Vladimir Trump who is the president of Russia. They made the official correction today. pic.twitter.com/ENcznCDU2Y — Russian Market (@russian_market) November 30, 2018

Reminder that the @WSJ accidentally identified Vladimir Putin as Vladimir Trump in an article earlier today and had to issue a correction. Still the best thing I've seen all day. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 30, 2018

I am sad to report the @WSJ has corrected the correction. pic.twitter.com/bZoM5Iz4Su — David Gura (@davidgura) November 30, 2018

Sadly, the WSJ has edited this correction to remove the specific reference to "Vladimir Trump" https://t.co/mmedplkAjA — John McQuaid (@johnmcquaid) November 30, 2018

The WSJ's re-edited version of their correction of the mistake in calling Vladimir Putin "Vladimir Trump." https://t.co/FC0jgzm0Wd — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) November 30, 2018

