Trump threatens to close border permanently 'if need be', saying migrant caravan won't enter US

Mexico should deport migrants trying to enter the US back to their home nations, Donald Trump has said, adding that many members of the so-called caravan were criminals and that the US would permanently seal its border if needed.

“Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!" the US president tweeted on Monday.

Mexico announced that it will deport some of the 500 migrants involved in an altercation on the US-Mexico border on Sunday, in which US border guards used tear gas against a group that tried to force its way across the border.

The incident occurred at the most active entry point between the US and Mexico, which typically facilitates an estimated 100,000 crossings a day. The border crossing was temporarily closed after the brief skirmish.

Over 7,000 migrants from Central America are seeking asylum in the US, with 5,000 currently being housed in a converted sports stadium in Mexico while they wait to apply for refugee status.

The fate of the migrant caravan has become a heated political debate in the United States, with Trump and his supporters claiming that secure borders take priority over accepting asylum seekers. The migrants have also received a mixed reception from their current hosts in Mexico. While some Mexican officials suggested that the influx of immigrants could help boost the economy, the mayor of the border city of Tijuana said their presence had created a “humanitarian crisis” and accused the government of not providing adequate resources to address the issue.

