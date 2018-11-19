Ocasio-Cortez mocked for '3 chambers of Congress' gaffe, hits back at critics

After being mocked by the right for referring to the non-existent "three chambers of Congress," newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at critics for “drooling over every minute of footage" to use against her.

In an instagram video to supporters this weekend, Ocasio-Cortez appeared to have missed Civics 101 in high school.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House."



The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2018

"If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House,” she said in the video.

Congress has two chambers, the House and the Senate, while the government has three branches: the executive (the President and his administration), the legislative (Congress), and the judicial (the courts). Right-wing Twitter didn’t let the mistake go:

.@Ocasio2018 The gift that keeps on giving



She wants Dems to take back all "three chambers of Congress"

No worries she caught the mistake & corrected it

"all three chambers of government, the Presidency, Senate & House"

Closer, but still wrong

Civics #FAIL

h/t @American_Mirrorpic.twitter.com/msOOSQVCMW — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) November 19, 2018

RT Pink_About_it "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to take back all three chambers of govnt:



the presidency, the Senate, and the House.



I can't wait until she is "inagurated" maybe someone will tell her then.



😂😂😂" — DANIEL GLENN (@REALDANIELGLENN) November 19, 2018

The ignorance of our political process among @Ocasio2018 and her supporters is mind-numbing. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 19, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez snapped back on Sunday, night, responding to mocking from Ohio State Representative Niraj Antani (R).

“Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make,” she said, correcting her new slip-up to “real-time” in a follow-up tweet moments later.

Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make:



that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare. https://t.co/fMOijEa7tF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 19, 2018

A self-described socialist, Ocasio-Cortez shot to fame this June when she unseated ten-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s Democratic primary elections. Running on a progressive platform of socialized healthcare, immigration reform, gun control and free education, Ocasio-Cortez will be the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress when she takes office in January.

Her path to Capitol Hill has been live-blogged and tweeted in intimate detail, with Ocasio-Cortez causing a stir at orientation day last week when she claimed that staff assumed she was an intern or spouse. When critics called BS on her story, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that she was discriminated against as a “woman or person of color.”

- Dem Spouse + Member luncheon were at the same time today. I was sent to spouse event.



- Last night I was stopped bc it was assumed I was an intern/staffer



- Next time try believing women + people of color when they talk about their experiences being a woman or person of color https://t.co/xXwAUegQNI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 15, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez’ ‘three chambers’ gaffe is not the first time her critics have questioned her political knowledge. Days after her primary victory this summer, Ocasio-Cortez said in a television interview that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was running “black sites” at the US border, a claim that was pounced on and ridiculed by the right.

In addition, Ocasio-Cortez was savaged in July for calling Israel’s presence in the West Bank an “occupation,” before admitting that she couldn’t explain why she chose to use this word.

