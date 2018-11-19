‘Little Schitt’: Twitter explodes as Trump twists Democrat Schiff’s name in fiery post

Congressman Adam Schiff has become the latest US politician to get a profane nickname from Donald Trump after the president labeled him “little Adam Schitt,” sending Twitter into convulsions.

“So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, twisting the congressman’s last name. Schiff is “not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate!”

So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Schiff fired back half an hour later, sharing the inflammatory post and writing on Twitter: “Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one. Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself?”

Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one.



Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself? https://t.co/Yd27sayt7C — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 18, 2018

His response was soon followed a real Twitter storm, with more and more Trump haters joining an online brawl.

We are so desensitized to Trump, that we need to stop and recognize how outrageous it is for the President of the United States to publicly write a profane insult to a leading member of Congress. This is insane, and leadership this reckless has never been seen before in the U.S. — Michael Aaron (@MichaelAaron64) November 19, 2018

You were right but four years too early. #BeBestpic.twitter.com/HE31Pls7ym — Bonnie (@CallieAlienCat) November 19, 2018

#Decorum please. Please chime in anytime @FLOTUS or @PressSec. Let's #BeBest, shall we, and be bipartisan. Just like @SenMajLdr. Maybe he can explain what does and does not require approval by the Senate. Or not. pic.twitter.com/uljf18f2Ck — JD🔥🌊 (@jeandiva) November 19, 2018

Trump had already taken aim at Schiff earlier this year. But in retrospect, that February tweet pales in comparison to the latest tirade.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Schiff, who is expected to take the lead of the House Intelligence Committee after Democrats won dominance in the chamber in the midterm elections, appeared Sunday morning on ABC.

READ MORE: Erdogan aide tells congressman Adam Schiff to ‘shut up’

He called Trump’s decision to appoint former US Attorney Matthew Whitaker to the Justice Department “unconstitutional” as he was not confirmed by the Senate – an accusation that other Democrats frequently use and the White House vehemently denies.

Matt Whitaker’s appointment violates the Constitution, the DOJ succession statute and the rules of ethics, since he was appointed for the express purpose of interfering with Mueller's investigation.



During Watergate, Republicans defended the rule of law. Will they now? pic.twitter.com/3Zoc4aZjqH — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 19, 2018

Whitaker, a former chief of Sessions’ staff, has previously attacked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling with the 2016 election. As the head of the Justice Department, Whitaker will oversee the notorious probe.

