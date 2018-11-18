Florida margin: Former governor Scott beats Democrat Nelson by 0.12 percent in Senate race

Republican Rick Scott has been declared the winner of the highly contested race to represent Florida in the US Senate, beating his rival by 10,033 votes, or by 0.12 percent

The recount of the ballots from the November 6 elections showed that the former governor won 50.05 percent, while the three-term Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson got 49.93.

Florida midterms have been marred by accusations of fraud, cases of lost ballots and a recount under protest and public pressure.

Post-manual-recount #FLsen **official** election results:

Rick Scott (R) defeats Bill Nelson (D) by 10,033 votes. pic.twitter.com/sVZYSUm3Bk — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 18, 2018

Final tally after #FLSEN recount:



Rick Scott (R) - 4,099,505 (50.05%)

Bill Nelson (D) - 4,089,472 (49.93%)



Scott wins by 10,033 votes (0.12%)



Just Florida being Florida. — Jamie Kennedy (@JkUmisma) November 18, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!