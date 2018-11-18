Florida margin: Former governor Scott beats Democrat Nelson by 0.12 percent in Senate race
The recount of the ballots from the November 6 elections showed that the former governor won 50.05 percent, while the three-term Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson got 49.93.
Florida midterms have been marred by accusations of fraud, cases of lost ballots and a recount under protest and public pressure.
Post-manual-recount #FLsen **official** election results:— Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) November 18, 2018
Rick Scott (R) defeats Bill Nelson (D) by 10,033 votes. pic.twitter.com/sVZYSUm3Bk
Final tally after #FLSEN recount:— Jamie Kennedy (@JkUmisma) November 18, 2018
Rick Scott (R) - 4,099,505 (50.05%)
Bill Nelson (D) - 4,089,472 (49.93%)
Scott wins by 10,033 votes (0.12%)
Just Florida being Florida.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!