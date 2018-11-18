HomeUS News

Florida margin: Former governor Scott beats Democrat Nelson by 0.12 percent in Senate race

FILE PHOTO. Republican US Senate candidate Rick Scott gives a thumbs up to supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Florida, on November 6, 2018. © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
Republican Rick Scott has been declared the winner of the highly contested race to represent Florida in the US Senate, beating his rival by 10,033 votes, or by 0.12 percent

The recount of the ballots from the November 6 elections showed that the former governor won 50.05 percent, while the three-term Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson got 49.93.
Florida midterms have been marred by accusations of fraud, cases of lost ballots and a recount under protest and public pressure.

