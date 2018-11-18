Stan Lee fans outraged after HBO host claims Trump could only get elected in comic-loving country

While many are still reeling after Stan Lee’s death earlier this week, HBO host Bill Maher lashed out at his legacy, claiming that comics don’t make Americans smart enough for adult life – and maybe that’s why they elected Trump.

HBO’s Real Time host turned legions of comic-book fans against him with his comments last Saturday – days after the legendary Marvel creator died at the age of 95. Ironically, Maher took part in the Stan Lee-produced 'Iron Man 3.'

Bill Maher sure didn’t mind taking that check to appear in Iron Man 3 tho 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mixz8KGuRz — Roy G. Biv (@reuelgomezbaez) November 17, 2018

Bill Maher about Stan Lee: “a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.”



Also Bill Maher: *in one of said movies* pic.twitter.com/j66GIZJEsP — Lakell "TASK" Pruitt #Excelsior (@UpToTASK) November 17, 2018

Maher began the post, which he titled “Adulting,” with the assumption that the creator of Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk did nothing more than inspire millions to “watch a movie.” He went to say that the passion of Lee’s life, comics, have come out of their league and pretended to be “sophisticated literature” – further ruining Americans’ minds and not allowing them to grow up.

Many might already have taken offence, but here the comedian added a proviso and said that he doesn’t think people have got stupider – but we are “using our smarts on stupid stuff.”



I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.

Those three paragraphs were enough to trigger an avalanche of anger among Twitter users and admirers of Lee.

No, Bill Maher, Stan Lee Inspired Us To Do More Than "Watch Movies" via /r/comicbooks https://t.co/wg6atXwlzvpic.twitter.com/k5z1clxg8Q — Heavy Comix (@heavycomix) November 18, 2018

People are shock that bill Maher attack grean man Stan Lee, not me he still hurt his neoliberal friend HRC lost worst politician, Bill is racist and many other thing — kajaraj கஜராஜ் (@kajokc3513) November 18, 2018

Bill Maher dismissed an entire storytelling medium?

Wow. He's so highbrow.

His brow is so high, there's probably less room for a mind. — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) November 17, 2018

Bill Maher’s trashy, pointless, and bitter sounding “blog post” is no shock. He makes a living off criticizing and trashing other people‘s work. He’s a “comic” that people laugh at and agree with and then fancy themselves smart & progressive. #RIPStanLeepic.twitter.com/VeEylaEj0w — Daradol (@Daradol1) November 17, 2018

“More people cared about Stan Lee’s death than care about Bill Maher alive,” a person wrote, suggesting that people shouldn’t create more hype for the host by reacting to his words. But the hornet’s nest had already been rattled, and the fury was apparently unstoppable.

Bill Maher has done the impossible: gotten the entirety of comics fandom to agree on something — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) November 17, 2018

Maher’s just trolling, and lots of people are rising to the troll. (Julie Burchill did it better 30 years ago with her “There aren’t any adult comics because adults don’t read comics” line. ) More people cared about Stan Lee’s death than care about Bill Maher alive. https://t.co/yRzFCYQBzl — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 17, 2018

The spectacle of Bill Maher, who's entire "stance" as a political voice is "Whatever supports my ambition of being a horny 18 year-old forever" pissing on Stan Lee's grave because some adults more functional than him (Maher) also enjoy SPIDER-MAN movies is... something else. — Bob Chipman #RehireJamesGunn (@the_moviebob) November 18, 2018

This dude Bill Maher’s still on that hate train. Way to go after a dead man who can’t defend himself, you insensitive asshole. He’s worth more in death than you are now, and he left a bigger legacy than you ever will. You’re nothing compared to him. https://t.co/h1JFk6fwIN — C (@GodsGift432) November 18, 2018

I never speak on topics I know little or nothing about. Why? I never want to be the fool. In other words, I don’t wanna make a Bill Maher out of myself. 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻 — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) November 17, 2018

