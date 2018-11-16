‘Thoughts & prayers’: Twitter laughs as NRA bleeds out financially

The National Rifle Association has become the butt of the joke after it was revealed the powerful gun rights advocacy group is struggling financially, revoking free coffee for staff.

As it turns out, the coffee is not so ‘bulletproof’ at the NRA after all. Non-profit The Truce revealed the NRA would no longer provide it for its staff for free and the Twitter community was quick to offer their ‘thoughts and prayers.’

Thoughts and parayers go out to them. If that's good enough for a school massacre, it's more than sufficient here. — Parabolicarc.com (@spacecom) November 16, 2018

The parody of the condolences usually offered in the wake of a mass shooting was accompanied by some scathing comments.

I imagine all the special soap they buy to wash the blood off their hands is a significant budget expenditure. #Thoughtsandprayers to the NRA. https://t.co/4UVaYlNQBF — DawnJohnsonForGASenate47 (@DawnSenate47) November 16, 2018

Free coffee and water coolers have been axed (or sniped?) at the NRA’s Virginia headquarters as a last-ditch austerity measure. Rolling Stone recently reported that the NRA’s financials were so bad that they may well pose an existential threat to the second amendment stalwart.

Thoughts and prayers to the NRA. pic.twitter.com/7eTjuFKSg2 — SerenaVR (@LongLiveRHS) November 16, 2018

They started by eliminating the “Bulletproof Coffee” and replacing it with thoughts and prayers. — Jim Patton (@Tall_James) November 15, 2018

Revenue from membership dues fell by $35 million in 2017, producing a knock-on effect on the organization’s ability to canvas during the midterm elections. Indeed, the group even had to increase its membership dues for the second time in as many years just to stay afloat and continue campaigning.

Gonna have to have Starbucks coffee in holiday cups? HOW WILL THEY SURVIVE — Carly (@nuclearcarly) November 15, 2018

I didn’t know they drank coffee. I thought they drank liberal tears #ThoughtsAndPrayershttps://t.co/ZlCuQnD0A9 — Pickle Bottom Mayo (@austrya) November 16, 2018

As the NRA bleeds out, many on Twitter have seized the opportunity to deride the often embattled gun rights organization with the same empty phrase used to comfort victims’ families after mass shootings, with the #thoughtsandprayers trending on the social media platform though not for the same reasons as usual.

My thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sad you don’t have free coffee. Some parents don’t get to see their children anymore. — Beth Ann Mayer (@BAMayer427) November 16, 2018

Sending thoughts and prayers, but definitely not policy change, to the NRA during this difficult time. https://t.co/kIJznLiAcj — Jordyn Rowland (@RowlandJordyn) November 16, 2018

In the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the Borderline Bar shooting in California and combined with its ongoing legal battles including facing off against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the group’s insurance plan it affords members, it appears the notorious gun rights group is now a shadow of its former self.

