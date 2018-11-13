‘Well-informed’ Stanford Professor McFaul scoffs at idea of checking sources before tweeting

Ex-envoy to Russia Michael McFaul has shrugged off criticism he received after being duped by a well-known parody account, arguing that checking sources on Twitter is often too time consuming. Sage words from a Stanford professor?

McFaul, along with Obama-era UN ambassador Samantha Power, pounced on an anti-Trump tweet posted by a parody account that poses as North Korea’s “official news feed.”

To his credit, McFaul deleted the offending tweet. But the celebrated Stanford scholar went one step further, issuing an extremely articulate and compelling defense for his oversight: Who even has time to check sources on Twitter?

I don’t hate Trump. Sorry if my mistake with that account offended you. I deleted the tweet. (And if you are checking the authorship of every tweet on your feed, you have a lot more time on your hands than I do.) https://t.co/Xvv0S4sAWj — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 13, 2018

“Sorry if my mistake with that account offended you. I deleted the tweet. (And if you are checking the authorship of every tweet on your feed, you have a lot more time on your hands than I do.),” McFaul replied to one of his countless internet critics.

I remain, unapologetically, an idealist. A rational, pragmatic, realistic, well-informed, not naive, principled, data-driven, American-national-interest-centric, tough-minded idealist. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 21, 2018

McFaul, who describes himself as “well-informed, not naive, principled and data-driven,” is one of America’s most cherished thought leaders, and cannot be expected to verify the information that he launches out to his nearly 350,000 Twitter followers. Non-Stanford professors are expected to get their Twitter facts straight, however. A cursory glance at McFaul’s impressive anthology of tweets reveals that the good professor is a stickler for solid sources.

“One source doesn’t make something ‘true.’ I may be a new [ambassador], but I have been a professor for decades,” McFaul lectured to an irresponsible Twitter user back in August 2012.

@vasya2kurolesov one source doesn't make something "true." I may be a new ambo, but I have been a professor for decades. Its NOT true. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 28, 2012

@abratchik check your facts. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) April 7, 2016

This isn’t McFaul’s first fake-news rodeo. In January, he apologized for sharing a fake video which called for the killing of Russian intelligence officers.

I apologize for posting a fake video by accident. I deleted once I realized my mistake. I would NEVER endorse the murder of anyone. Period. https://t.co/mUKrwSDYkj — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 3, 2018

Maybe it’s time for McFaul to uninstall Twitter? Never!

@ArianeDaladier What specifically have I written that you believe had bad sources? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 20, 2014

Like this story? Share it with a friend!