Facebook down: Social network goes dark

Facebook appeared to be suffering an unexplained outage, as millions of users on the East Coast of the US received a message “Sorry, something went wrong” when trying to access the social network.

According to the web service DownDetector, the outage spread westward across the US, and the southeast coast of Brazil appeared to be affected as well.

WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were also out of service, though Instagram remained up and running.

People using Facebook to log into other websites and services, such as Pokemon Go, were out of luck.

We've been made aware of an issue impacting players' ability to use Facebook to log into Pokémon GO and Ingress due to a Facebook outage. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide you with an update soon. #FacebookDown — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) November 12, 2018

There was an influx of social media users to Twitter, where they shared frustrations - as well as memes poking fun at Facebook - under the hashtag #FacebookDown.

#Facebookdown I tried to open facebook and saw it was down. As an old person, I needed something to do. So I went to the bathroom. :) Who is responsible for causing oldsters around the country to consider their lives and stop posting kitty videos?? pic.twitter.com/mbTw3juZxF — IUPUITerry (@IUPUITerry) November 12, 2018

The outage appears to have been resolved as of 1:45 pm ET. Facebook has offered no explanation for the service interruption.

