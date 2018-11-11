Trump is a horse ass in Jim Carrey's latest political cartoon

Comedy star Jim Carrey has tweeted his latest political cartoon taking a colorful interpretation of the exchange between US President Donald Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Jim Carrey, a man who knows a thing or two about talking from one’s ass, recently posted a cartoon which depicts President Trump as a horse’s ass speaking at a podium.

The actor-cum-political artist created a rather literal interpretation of his impressions regarding Trump’s behavior at Wednesday’s post-midterm election press conference, posting the image to his Twitter account. The drawing depicts the heated exchange between Jim Acosta and the President which ended in the CNN reporter’s press credentials being revoked.

.@acosta has comported himself with remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief. But as people in Hollywood have long known -- everything is harder when you're working with animals. pic.twitter.com/5sQGaEgeeT — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 10, 2018



While not renowned for his own self-control, Carrey’s caption to the cartoon praises Acosta’s “remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief”, punning that it is harder to do so “when you’re working with animals.”



Carrey's earlier political cartoons didn't go easy on Trump or his associates either, but at least they had more metaphor than a butt: depicting Trump himself as a cyclops or a cloud of 'ill-wind', or Republican senator Ted Cruz as a vampire to be banished by Democrat Beto O'Rourke's sunlight, or White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders as... okay, not so much metaphor there.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Fair is fair, he also tackled the issue of US complicity in the deaths of civilians in Yemen by pointing out how Washington keeps supplying the Saudi-led coalition with weapons despite the widely-reported tragedies.

40 innocent children killed on a bus in Yemen.

Our ally.

Our missile.

Our crime. pic.twitter.com/yQ7FULulj2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 17, 2018

