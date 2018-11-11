HomeUS News

Trump is a horse ass in Jim Carrey's latest political cartoon

Comedy star Jim Carrey has tweeted his latest political cartoon taking a colorful interpretation of the exchange between US President Donald Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Jim Carrey, a man who knows a thing or two about talking from one’s ass, recently posted a cartoon which depicts President Trump as a horse’s ass speaking at a podium.

The actor-cum-political artist created a rather literal interpretation of his impressions regarding Trump’s behavior at Wednesday’s post-midterm election press conference, posting the image to his Twitter account. The drawing depicts the heated exchange between Jim Acosta and the President which ended in the CNN reporter’s press credentials being revoked.


While not renowned for his own self-control, Carrey’s caption to the cartoon praises Acosta’s “remarkable restraint while dealing with this Imposter-in-Chief”, punning that it is harder to do so “when you’re working with animals.”

Carrey's earlier political cartoons didn't go easy on Trump or his associates either, but at least they had more metaphor than a butt: depicting Trump himself as a cyclops or a cloud of 'ill-wind', or Republican senator Ted Cruz as a vampire to be banished by Democrat Beto O'Rourke's sunlight, or White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders as... okay, not so much metaphor there.

Fair is fair, he also tackled the issue of US complicity in the deaths of civilians in Yemen by pointing out how Washington keeps supplying the Saudi-led coalition with weapons despite the widely-reported tragedies.

