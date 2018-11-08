CNN's Acosta denied entry to White House following aggressive Trump press-conference

The Trump administration has pulled CNN reporter Jim Acosta's press credentials after a heated exchange with Trump during a press conference on Wednesday. Acosta found out when the Secret Service blocked his entry.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Acosta's credentials had been revoked, stating "We will never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern." Acosta pushed the woman's arm down as she tried to take the microphone away from him while he was haranguing the president.

I've just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

...over the course of 1.5 hours including several from the reporter in question. The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it's an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Social media has predictably erupted in a frenzy, while CNN president Jeff Zucker reportedly tried to reassure Acosta's colleagues with a memo that read in part that Trump’s “ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far” and “are disturbingly un-American.” Acosta's canonization as Patron Saint of the Resistance is pending.

You sir are a true American hero — Joyce P (@kismitme) November 8, 2018

Resign from your post. You are clearly incapable of carrying out as Press Secretary the oath you swore to uphold the Constitution. — John Marble (@JHMarble) November 8, 2018

Ay Sarah, Ken Brockheimer is relaying a nessage from me and my friends. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/CLcl5nmiJ2 — Hugo Vachon (@HugoVachon007) November 8, 2018

Trump and Acosta sparred during a press conference earlier Wednesday that culminated in Trump telling the reporter "Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better." When an intern tried to take the mic from Acosta to let the next reporter ask a question, he continued needling the president, who finally called him a "rude, terrible person."

Conservatives cheered the administration's decision to bounce Acosta, who never misses an opportunity to attack the president.

Keep your sleazy hands off of the White House interns & you might not have these problems. https://t.co/UswGshvJLBpic.twitter.com/5ProMK4nM0 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 8, 2018