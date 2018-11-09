Pundit & women's rights advocate lock horns on RT over ‘true face of feminism' (VIDEO)

A claim that white women betrayed true feminist values by voting for a GOP candidate in the midterms set off a debate on race and gender. The issue spiralled into a heated argument between conservative and liberal pundits on RT.

Jemele Hill, an Atlantic writer, stirred up a Twitter storm when she accused white women of trading feminist values for supporting Republican candidate Ted Cruz during the Texas Senate race.

RT asked speakers from both camps – M. Reese Everson, a womens' rights advocate and Gina Laudon, a conservative media commentator – to give their takes on the issue and the opponents surely did not mince their words.

Watch the full debate here.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.