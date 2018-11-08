Resistance holds ‘Protect Mueller’ rallies around the US (VIDEO)

Democrat activists groups have mobilized on short notice to hold rallies in cities across the US, demanding that the new acting head of DOJ recuse himself from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s “Russiagate” probe.

Mueller has been investigating Democrat allegations that Trump “colluded” with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, so far without any evidence to that effect. The probe was overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, since AG Jeff Sessions had recused himself on account of being a part of Trump’s campaign.

After Sessions resigned on Wednesday, however, his chief of staff Matthew Whitaker was appointed as acting AG, prompting panic that Trump was moving to quash the Mueller inquiry.

“This is the ‘Break Glass in Case of Emergency’ plan to protect the Mueller investigation,” tweeted MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, promoting the rallies. “We knew this would happen at some point – the day has arrived.”

On Thursday, thousands gathered at Times Square in New York City.

In Times Square now protesting to protect Muller. pic.twitter.com/su9fkNSnXH — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 8, 2018

In installing a hack to obstruct the Mueller investigation, Trump has crossed a red line and started a constitutional crisis. We're LIVE at the White House to #ProtectMueller and defend the rule of law: https://t.co/sI6yNU9wIk



Actions are happening across the country tonight. pic.twitter.com/wN7PanT9TV — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 8, 2018

Hands off Mueller! A massive crowd steps out of Times Square on the way to Union Square on a march in defense of the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/xHrqyjUw7c — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) November 8, 2018

Wow! The moveon protest in NYC to support Mueller is quite large for short notice. https://t.co/6pmNaCwkF1 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 8, 2018

There was a protest in Boston, Massachusetts as well.

#NotAboveTheLaw At a protest rally in Boston to protect the Mueller investigation. pic.twitter.com/M7zeE63a8i — Marc Wilson (@MarcPWilson) November 8, 2018

“Save Mueller” signs were added to the ongoing protest in front of the White House that began in July, organized by former Hillary Clinton aide Adam Parkhomenko.

Organizers ask the crowd to use the hashtag #ProtectMuellerpic.twitter.com/OlxKdf0iGc — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) November 8, 2018

