HomeUS News

Any fin is possible: Speeding salmon make waves on flooded road (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Any fin is possible: Speeding salmon make waves on flooded road (VIDEO)
File photo © Reuters / Carlos Barria
Washington residents witnessed some pretty unusual traffic on the roads over the weekend, as dozens of salmon were spotted speeding across the flooded streets.

READ MORE: Shark attack: Russians going meme crazy over IKEA’s big plush sharks

Video taken by Terry Sue Potter shows the fish dart across the flooded road in Mason County on Sunday, powering impressively against the current to reach the other side.

The salmon come from Skokomish River, which was flooded after days of rain in the area. The floodwaters displaced many fish who then had to find their way back across the road to their original site.

via GIPHY

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies