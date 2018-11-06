Any fin is possible: Speeding salmon make waves on flooded road (VIDEO)

Washington residents witnessed some pretty unusual traffic on the roads over the weekend, as dozens of salmon were spotted speeding across the flooded streets.

READ MORE: Shark attack: Russians going meme crazy over IKEA’s big plush sharks

Video taken by Terry Sue Potter shows the fish dart across the flooded road in Mason County on Sunday, powering impressively against the current to reach the other side.

The salmon come from Skokomish River, which was flooded after days of rain in the area. The floodwaters displaced many fish who then had to find their way back across the road to their original site.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!