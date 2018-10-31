Up to 15,000 troops may go to border for caravan - Trump
Lena Dunham tapped to write screenplay about Syrian refugee, internet laughs and laughs

FILE PHOTO: Actress and screenwriter Lena Dunham campaigns for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. Reuters / Brian C. Frank
A screenplay that tells the true story of Syrian refugee is reportedly being written by Lena Dunham, with some naysayers pointing out that the polarizing HBO star is exceptionally ill-qualified for the task.

The film, which is being co-produced by J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg, is an adaptation of Melissa Fleming's popular nonfiction book ‘A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee's Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival’, Variety reported. Fleming works for the UN’s Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

Shortly after the news was announced, Dunham – who has a rare talent for enraging people across the entire political spectrum – once again found herself the target of merciless social media criticism.

Others pointed the finger at Hollywood, noting that it wasn’t Dunham’s fault that she had been asked to work on the film.


The Twitterati also couldn’t resist joking that Scarlett Johansson was auditioning for the lead role – a Syrian woman who survives a shipwreck along with her two young children. Facing public uproar, in July Johansson dropped out of a film in which she had been cast as a transgender man.

However, the author of the book that Lena is tasked with adapting expressed her support for the ‘Girls’ star.

After being barraged with negative tweets, Dunham defended her role in the project, promising to donate her paycheck to Syrian refugee organizations.

Unfortunately, Dunham has a poor track record when it comes to keeping promises. The self-described “noted literary eccentric”backpedaled on her promise to move to Canada if Donald Trump was elected president – depriving herself of much-needed writing material for her forthcoming refugee film.

Dunham has been at the center of countless politically-tinged scandals. The outspoken feminist and #MeToo campaigner has caught heat for defending a co-worker against allegations of rape (a big no no, since you always believe ‘survivors’) and admitting that she was aware of rumors that Clinton-linked Harvey Weinstein was a serial sexual assaulter – but kept quiet because she wanted Hillary Clinton to become president.

