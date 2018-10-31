Barbra Streisand says Trump is ‘making her fat’ (and other celebrity midterm declarations)

With midterm elections drawing ever nearer, Hollywood celebrities are getting their hopes up for a ‘blue wave’ to sweep the US — and it’s safe to say many of them will be apoplectic with rage if the Democrats don’t deliver.

While one could heatedly debate the merits and failures of Trump’s presidency so far, there is no denying that the president has been hugely successful in one particular area: Driving some liberal celebrities completely off the deep end and into crazytown.

A week out from the midterms, celebrity declarations of their intent to flee the country and predictions of hellfire and fury are coming in thick and fast.

1. Barbra Streisand says Trump is making her fat

In the latest installment, singer Barbra Streisand has admitted that she might consider hotfooting it to Canada if the Democrats don’t win back control of the House of Representatives and claimed that Trump’s presidency is causing her to gain weight.

In an interview with the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Streisand said that she is having trouble sleeping at night due to the state of politics. Asked what she would do if Republicans managed to maintain control in the House, Streisand floated the idea of moving to Canada. “I’ve been thinking about, do I want to move to Canada? I don’t know,” she said, adding that the political situation is so saddening that it is “making me fat”.

“I hear what [Trump] said now, and I have to go eat pancakes now, and pancakes are very fattening.”

Streisand previously vented her anger at Trump in a song called ‘Don’t Lie To Me’ which she released earlier this year. At the time, she told the Associated Press that those who opposed Trump were “in a war for the soul of America."

2. James Cromwell predicts ‘blood in the streets’

Character actor James Cromwell was also not inclined to hold anything back when he predicted recently that “violent revolution” could visit the US if the Democrats don’t win control after the midterm elections.

The actor and liberal activist said that with the way things are going in the US, the next step could be “either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end”.

“If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

3. Chuck Lorre asks for God’s intervention on election day

Perhaps the strangest outpouring of Trump-related celebrity grief came from Big Bang Theory executive Chuck Lorre, who last week snuck an anti-Trump message into the closing credits of the show, urging God to “make thy presence known” in the midterm elections by encouraging voter turnout against the “fascist” and “autocratic golf cheater” Trump.

Lorre also asked God to “please help Bob Mueller” — a reference to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into unproven ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. “Guide him and make him strong, brave, wise and true,” the message said.