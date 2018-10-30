Jeff Bezos lost record-breaking $19.2 billion of personal wealth in 2 days

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos lost a record-breaking $19.2 billion of his personal wealth over the past two trading days, the greatest such loss ever in that timeframe.

Bezos became, and remains, the richest person in modern history this year, however the strength of his position at the top of the global billionaires leaderboard has dipped. Just four months ago the wealth gap between him and Bill Gates, the world’s second wealthiest person, stood at $49 billion.

The colossal loss comes amid a global market selloff, which is being further fueled by fears of continuing trade tensions. Amazon shares fell 7.8 percent on Friday and a further 6.3 percent on Saturday, bringing Bezos’ fortune to $128.1 billion - much less than the $167.7 billion he peaked at in September.

Try not to feel too bad for the Blue Origin and Washington Post owner, though, even with this loss his personal net worth is still $29 million higher than it was on the first day of 2018, and his current net worth of $128 billion is still significantly higher than Bill Gates’ mere $98.2 billion.

The record for greatest decline in personal wealth was previously held by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who lost a staggering $16.5 billion following a string of privacy breaches for the social network.

