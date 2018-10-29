Shots fired at Republican party office in Daytona Beach, Florida (VIDEO)

Someone opened fire on the Republican Party headquarters in Volusia County, Florida, leaving the building’s windows smashed and the offices riddled with bullet holes.

Staff locked up and left the GOP headquarters - which sits in an inconspicuous strip mall unit next to a vape shop and a restaurant in Daytona Beach, just northeast of Orlando - on Sunday afternoon. When they returned on Monday morning, they found the building shot up and the sidewalk littered with broken glass.

#SouthDaytona Republican Headquarter shot up overnight. Volunteers arrived Monday to find windows shot out and bullet holes inside office. pic.twitter.com/XjcgrwcWuf — Patricio G. Balona (@PBalonaNJ) October 29, 2018

Police say at least four shots were discharged into the office, and that the shooting took place some time after 4pm on Sunday. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the location, and so far have no witnesses.

Volusia County GOP chairman Tony Ledbetter called the incident “obviously politically motivated,” and blamed Democrat supporters.

“It is what it is,” Ledbetter told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “We’re gonna repair the window, and we’re gonna keep doing what we’re doing, and on November 6th they’re gonna get their rear ends kicked!”

State Rep. Tom Leek, who had been featured on signs in the office’s window, blamed both sides for contributing to the increasingly hostile political climate in America.

“The state of our political discourse in America is an embarrassment to all parties and those involved in the political process,” Leek said in a statement to the News-Journal. “Neither Democrats nor Republicans own the high ground on this issue. Sooner or later, both parties are going to have to stop suffering idiots within their own party, and cast them out on their own.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW