Rapper ‘Young Greatness’ killed outside New Orleans Waffle House - reports

Rapper Theodore Jones – better known as ‘Young Greatness’ – has been shot and killed outside of a Waffle House in his hometown of New Orleans, according to local media reports. He was 34-years-old.

The shooting occurred at around 1:35 am on Monday, with first responders pronouncing Jones dead on the scene.

He was found with a single gunshot wound, according to authorities cited by media.

The Louisiana native rose to prominence after his 2015 hit “Moolah.” The song’s music video has been watched more than 30 million times on YouTube.

Jones’ car was reportedly also stolen. New Orleans police say they are currently looking for two suspects.